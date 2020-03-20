Analysts Turn Mixed On BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF), KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

The shares of BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BOK Financial Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Wedbush Markets when it published its report on December 20, 2019. That day the Wedbush set price target on the stock to $90. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by Stephens in its report released on July 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 88. DA Davidson was of a view that BOKF is Buy in its latest report on July 10, 2019. Raymond James thinks that BOKF is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $68.89. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -2.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 24.88.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.38% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $37.96 while ending the day at $39.88. During the trading session, a total of 744146.0 shares were traded which represents a -156.01% decline from the average session volume which is 290670.0 shares. BOKF had ended its last session trading at $42.60. BOK Financial Corporation currently has a market cap of $3.15 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.67, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.81, with a beta of 1.49. BOKF 52-week low price stands at $40.90 while its 52-week high price is $88.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.56 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -7.05%. BOK Financial Corporation has the potential to record 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on September 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $1.05. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.19/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.31% to reach $5.25/share. It started the day trading at $0.215 and traded between $0.18 and $0.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KMPH’s 50-day SMA is 0.3600 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.7600. The stock has a high of $2.09 for the year while the low is $0.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1005420.24 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -59.19%, as 410,312 BOKF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.90% of KemPharm Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.21M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.95%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -74.07% over the last six months.

This move now sees The DSC Advisors LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,095,914 shares of KMPH, with a total valuation of $1,241,062.

Similarly, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its KemPharm Inc. shares by 4.54% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 578,002 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 25,127 shares of KemPharm Inc. which are valued at $175,135. In the same vein, Deerfield Management Company LP increased its KemPharm Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 174,412 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 517,692 shares and is now valued at $156,861. Following these latest developments, around 3.90% of KemPharm Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.