Analysts Turn Mixed On Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD), The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)

The shares of Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on February 12, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $165 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Abiomed Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on October 29, 2019. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on August 02, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 215. Guggenheim was of a view that ABMD is Neutral in its latest report on August 02, 2019. BTIG Research thinks that ABMD is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 6.34% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.72.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.12% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $135.46 while ending the day at $140.51. During the trading session, a total of 939529.0 shares were traded which represents a 1.11% incline from the average session volume which is 950080.0 shares. ABMD had ended its last session trading at $146.55. Abiomed Inc. currently has a market cap of $6.99 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 26.36, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.10, with a beta of 0.61. Abiomed Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.30 ABMD 52-week low price stands at $132.13 while its 52-week high price is $348.27.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.11 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Abiomed Inc. generated 117.97 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3.6%. Abiomed Inc. has the potential to record 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.56/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.96% to reach $20.25/share. It started the day trading at $11.27 and traded between $9.00 and $10.99 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AES’s 50-day SMA is 18.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.42. The stock has a high of $21.23 for the year while the low is $8.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.39 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.23%, as 8.29M ABMD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.25% of The AES Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 24.26, while the P/B ratio is 2.45. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.80M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.91% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.53% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more AES shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.21% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 180,533 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 87,721,042 shares of AES, with a total valuation of $1,467,573,033. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more AES shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,225,494,985 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its The AES Corporation shares by 2.63% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 34,504,491 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -930,554 shares of The AES Corporation which are valued at $577,260,134. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its The AES Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,611,708 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 33,631,663 shares and is now valued at $562,657,722. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of The AES Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.