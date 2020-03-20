Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP), BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV)

The shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on March 12, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $19 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Snap Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Argus advised investors in its research note published on March 12, 2020, to Buy the SNAP stock while also putting a $16 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from MKM Partners Markets when it published its report on March 05, 2020. That day the MKM Partners set price target on the stock to $19. The stock was given Neutral rating by Atlantic Equities in its report released on February 05, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17. Citigroup was of a view that SNAP is Neutral in its latest report on January 31, 2020. Guggenheim thinks that SNAP is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 28, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 23.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 16 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 22 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $19.61. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.16.

The shares of the company added by 13.14% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $8.10 while ending the day at $9.47. During the trading session, a total of 38.23 million shares were traded which represents a -32.85% decline from the average session volume which is 28.78 million shares. SNAP had ended its last session trading at $8.37. Snap Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.39, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.30 SNAP 52-week low price stands at $7.89 while its 52-week high price is $19.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.17 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Snap Inc. generated 520.32 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -35.29%. Snap Inc. has the potential to record -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on November 27, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $17. JP Morgan also rated BV as Downgrade on July 18, 2019, with its price target of $18 suggesting that BV could surge by 56.75% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.01/share, analysts expect it to surge by 21.11% to reach $19.63/share. It started the day trading at $9.38 and traded between $6.99 and $8.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BV’s 50-day SMA is 14.84 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.16. The stock has a high of $20.27 for the year while the low is $6.85. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.91%, as 2.71M SNAP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.11% of BrightView Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.60, while the P/B ratio is 0.68. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 191.34K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 14.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.99%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.23% over the past 90 days while it lost -55.32% over the last six months.

This move now sees The MSD Partners LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,630,362 shares of BV, with a total valuation of $190,825,068. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more BV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $38,609,102 worth of shares.

Similarly, Macquarie Investment Management B… increased its BrightView Holdings Inc. shares by 14.41% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,229,636 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 280,907 shares of BrightView Holdings Inc. which are valued at $31,214,904. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its BrightView Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 738,997 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,164,002 shares and is now valued at $30,296,028. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of BrightView Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.