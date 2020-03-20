Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY), ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

The shares of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by SVB Leerink in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $4 price target. SVB Leerink wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Rubius Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on March 13, 2020, to Equal-Weight the RUBY stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on January 31, 2020. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $9. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that RUBY is Buy in its latest report on June 26, 2019. Guggenheim thinks that RUBY is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $9.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -79.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.34.

The shares of the company added by 12.30% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.62 while ending the day at $4.20. During the trading session, a total of 668678.0 shares were traded which represents a -42.38% decline from the average session volume which is 469640.0 shares. RUBY had ended its last session trading at $3.74. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 9.80 RUBY 52-week low price stands at $3.35 while its 52-week high price is $20.04.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.56 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Rubius Therapeutics Inc. generated 91.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.59 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 25.0%. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Nomura published a research note on January 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $70. Morgan Stanley also rated ACMR as Initiated on January 22, 2020, with its price target of $45 suggesting that ACMR could surge by 51.39% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.25/share, analysts expect it to surge by 18.84% to reach $42.17/share. It started the day trading at $21.95 and traded between $18.57 and $20.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ACMR’s 50-day SMA is 33.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.22. The stock has a high of $51.20 for the year while the low is $12.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 22.23%, as 1.01M RUBY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.51% of ACM Research Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 22.45, while the P/B ratio is 3.82. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 706.07K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.51%. Looking further, the stock has raised 9.68% over the past 90 days while it gained 39.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Federated Global Investment Manag… bought more ACMR shares, increasing its portfolio by 13.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Federated Global Investment Manag… purchasing 69,344 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 600,000 shares of ACMR, with a total valuation of $20,970,000. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more ACMR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $16,123,763 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of ACM Research Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.