Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Kellogg Company (NYSE:K), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

The shares of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Bernstein in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $66 price target. Bernstein wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kellogg Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on January 22, 2020. The stock was given Outperform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on January 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 79. Credit Suisse was of a view that K is Outperform in its latest report on January 07, 2020. BofA/Merrill thinks that K is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 20, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 75.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 19.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.99.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.92% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $61.07 while ending the day at $61.43. During the trading session, a total of 4.64 million shares were traded which represents a -105.19% decline from the average session volume which is 2.26 million shares. K had ended its last session trading at $68.96. Kellogg Company currently has a market cap of $22.31 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.88, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 7.93, with a beta of 0.61. Kellogg Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.88, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 K 52-week low price stands at $51.34 while its 52-week high price is $71.05.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.91 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Kellogg Company generated 397.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -10.99%. Kellogg Company has the potential to record 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on January 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $77. JP Morgan also rated EPR as Upgrade on December 18, 2019, with its price target of $84 suggesting that EPR could surge by 74.48% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.92/share, analysts expect it to surge by 30.68% to reach $71.29/share. It started the day trading at $19.3799 and traded between $13.00 and $18.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EPR’s 50-day SMA is 61.84 while its 200-day SMA stands at 71.81. The stock has a high of $80.75 for the year while the low is $12.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 48.99%, as 6.19M K shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.98% of EPR Properties shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.71, while the P/B ratio is 0.46. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -35.70%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -73.28% over the past 90 days while it lost -76.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more EPR shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.71% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 202,069 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,994,327 shares of EPR, with a total valuation of $710,543,931. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more EPR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $452,195,626 worth of shares.

Similarly, Principal Global Investors LLC increased its EPR Properties shares by 2.16% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,306,579 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 112,329 shares of EPR Properties which are valued at $314,361,740. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its EPR Properties shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 301,703 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,948,293 shares and is now valued at $174,656,877. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of EPR Properties stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.