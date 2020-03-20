Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG), Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

The shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by UBS in its latest research note that was published on March 12, 2020. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on September 17, 2019. Berenberg was of a view that IHG is Hold in its latest report on August 13, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that IHG is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $61.03. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -0.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 16.61.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.69% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $25.385 while ending the day at $28.46. During the trading session, a total of 1.2 million shares were traded which represents a -238.83% decline from the average session volume which is 354830.0 shares. IHG had ended its last session trading at $30.83. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC currently has a market cap of $5.91 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.60, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.13, with a beta of 1.26. IHG 52-week low price stands at $28.52 while its 52-week high price is $71.02.

The InterContinental Hotels Group PLC generated 195.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has the potential to record 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $68. UBS also rated PZZA as Initiated on January 10, 2020, with its price target of $67 suggesting that PZZA could surge by 27.9% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $35.55/share, analysts expect it to surge by 38.76% to reach $68.42/share. It started the day trading at $51.18 and traded between $33.65 and $49.33 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PZZA’s 50-day SMA is 61.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 54.88. The stock has a high of $70.19 for the year while the low is $28.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.04 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.80%, as 5.23M IHG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.62% of Papa John’s International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 804.23K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.16%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.41% over the past 90 days while it lost -5.06% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The AllianceBernstein LP bought more PZZA shares, increasing its portfolio by 17.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The AllianceBernstein LP purchasing 502,928 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,423,576 shares of PZZA, with a total valuation of $197,232,213. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more PZZA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $188,514,726 worth of shares.

Similarly, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its Papa John’s International Inc. shares by 7.02% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,587,767 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 169,793 shares of Papa John’s International Inc. which are valued at $149,081,257. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Papa John’s International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 31,573 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,365,329 shares and is now valued at $136,266,604. Following these latest developments, around 7.40% of Papa John’s International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.