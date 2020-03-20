Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI), CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

The shares of Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $19 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Impinj Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on December 17, 2019, to Buy the PI stock while also putting a $32 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Dougherty & Company Markets when it published its report on July 01, 2019. The stock was given Overweight rating by Piper Jaffray in its report released on June 19, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 26. Piper Jaffray was of a view that PI is Overweight in its latest report on February 06, 2018. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that PI is worth Sector Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $34.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 24.76.

The shares of the company added by 12.93% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $12.003 while ending the day at $14.32. During the trading session, a total of 707278.0 shares were traded which represents a -37.3% decline from the average session volume which is 515150.0 shares. PI had ended its last session trading at $12.68. Impinj Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.41, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.30 PI 52-week low price stands at $11.47 while its 52-week high price is $40.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.32 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Impinj Inc. generated 66.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 65.63%. Impinj Inc. has the potential to record -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on September 22, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. H.C. Wainwright also rated CASI as Resumed on October 29, 2015, with its price target of $3 suggesting that CASI could surge by 72.86% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.58/share, analysts expect it to surge by 20.25% to reach $7.00/share. It started the day trading at $1.91 and traded between $1.41 and $1.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CASI’s 50-day SMA is 2.3900 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.0000. The stock has a high of $3.82 for the year while the low is $1.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.86 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.03%, as 2.80M PI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.47% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 213.49K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 13.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 28.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.68% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.62% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CASI shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 70,243 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,992,275 shares of CASI, with a total valuation of $5,296,327. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more CASI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,964,750 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Shields Capital Manage… increased its CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 0.04% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,315,577 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 500 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $2,328,571. In the same vein, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC (Inv… increased its CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,277,322 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,277,322 shares and is now valued at $2,260,860. Following these latest developments, around 10.30% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.