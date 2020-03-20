Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT), CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

The shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) has been pegged with a rating of Perform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on November 05, 2019. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ceragon Networks Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on September 28, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on June 25, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4.40. Needham was of a view that CRNT is Hold in its latest report on January 17, 2017. Needham thinks that CRNT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 18, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 2.50.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 33.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.20.

The shares of the company added by 13.79% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.13 while ending the day at $1.32. During the trading session, a total of 530005.0 shares were traded which represents a 25.93% incline from the average session volume which is 715520.0 shares. CRNT had ended its last session trading at $1.16. Ceragon Networks Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.09, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 CRNT 52-week low price stands at $0.99 while its 52-week high price is $4.38.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Ceragon Networks Ltd. generated 20.52 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 142.86%. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has the potential to record -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on January 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (NYSE:CTT) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. RBC Capital Mkts also rated CTT as Downgrade on November 04, 2019, with its price target of $12 suggesting that CTT could surge by 49.28% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.17/share, analysts expect it to surge by 22.63% to reach $12.50/share. It started the day trading at $6.64 and traded between $5.13 and $6.34 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CTT’s 50-day SMA is 9.87 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.50. The stock has a high of $12.54 for the year while the low is $5.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 577414.31 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.06%, as 542,423 CRNT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.15% of CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 224.81K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.65%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.68% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.96% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more CTT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -273,765 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,074,560 shares of CTT, with a total valuation of $46,635,206. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more CTT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $32,921,999 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. shares by 3.40% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,503,258 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 115,097 shares of CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. which are valued at $32,194,941. In the same vein, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,245 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,014,189 shares and is now valued at $27,700,397. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.