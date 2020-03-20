Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Banco Santander Mexico S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (NYSE:BSMX), Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

The shares of Banco Santander Mexico S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (NYSE:BSMX) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on December 18, 2019. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Banco Santander Mexico S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on March 08, 2019. Credit Suisse was of a view that BSMX is Neutral in its latest report on December 10, 2018. Citigroup thinks that BSMX is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $7.94. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -9.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 14.95.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.26% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.185 while ending the day at $3.22. During the trading session, a total of 580687.0 shares were traded which represents a -1.12% decline from the average session volume which is 574280.0 shares. BSMX had ended its last session trading at $3.67. BSMX 52-week low price stands at $3.55 while its 52-week high price is $8.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.19 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -5.26%. Banco Santander Mexico S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico has the potential to record 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on September 07, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) is now rated as Neutral. UBS also rated ATKR as Downgrade on October 11, 2017, with its price target of $21 suggesting that ATKR could surge by 65.54% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.96/share, analysts expect it to surge by 27.51% to reach $44.25/share. It started the day trading at $15.57 and traded between $10.85 and $15.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ATKR’s 50-day SMA is 37.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 33.41. The stock has a high of $43.50 for the year while the low is $11.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 919383.08 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.71%, as 774,948 BSMX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.64% of Atkore International Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.09, while the P/B ratio is 2.64. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 382.15K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -47.14%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -62.38% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more ATKR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -125,228 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,165,270 shares of ATKR, with a total valuation of $190,650,116. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more ATKR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $115,898,618 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Atkore International Group Inc. shares by 82.17% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,335,860 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,053,597 shares of Atkore International Group Inc. which are valued at $86,216,593. In the same vein, Macquarie Investment Management B… increased its Atkore International Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 538,359 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,758,565 shares and is now valued at $64,908,634. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Atkore International Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.