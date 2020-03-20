Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Avangrid Inc. (NYSE:AGR), Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC)

The shares of Avangrid Inc. (NYSE:AGR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Janney in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. Janney wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Avangrid Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on January 16, 2020, to Sell the AGR stock while also putting a $49 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on August 12, 2019. Janney was of a view that AGR is Sell in its latest report on April 25, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that AGR is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 52.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $49.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.12.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.35% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $45.8882 while ending the day at $46.48. During the trading session, a total of 1.94 million shares were traded which represents a -199.02% decline from the average session volume which is 648240.0 shares. AGR had ended its last session trading at $50.17. Avangrid Inc. currently has a market cap of $16.01 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 20.56, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.26, with a beta of 0.24. Avangrid Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.53, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 AGR 52-week low price stands at $40.00 while its 52-week high price is $57.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.74 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Avangrid Inc. generated 178.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.40 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.05%. Avangrid Inc. has the potential to record 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on November 08, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $12.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.00/share, analysts expect it to surge by 43.20% to reach $12.00/share. It started the day trading at $7.64 and traded between $4.105 and $7.16 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MRCC’s 50-day SMA is 10.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.85. The stock has a high of $12.50 for the year while the low is $3.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 120564.95 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -34.33%, as 79,175 AGR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.40% of Monroe Capital Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.62, while the P/B ratio is 0.59. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 204.41K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.77% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.95% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of Monroe Capital Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.