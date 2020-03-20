Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB), cbdMD Inc. (NYSE:YCBD)

The shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Vertical Research in its latest research note that was published on February 21, 2020. Vertical Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Albemarle Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Robert W. Baird advised investors in its research note published on February 05, 2020, to Neutral the ALB stock while also putting a $100 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from HSBC Securities Markets when it published its report on January 22, 2020. Citigroup was of a view that ALB is Sell in its latest report on November 13, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that ALB is worth Sector Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 12, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 71.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $88.44. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 8.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.80.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.76% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $60.25 while ending the day at $61.94. During the trading session, a total of 2.01 million shares were traded which represents a 2.36% incline from the average session volume which is 2.06 million shares. ALB had ended its last session trading at $68.64. Albemarle Corporation currently has a market cap of $7.11 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.35, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.11, with a beta of 1.37. Albemarle Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.78, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 ALB 52-week low price stands at $57.31 while its 52-week high price is $99.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.73 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Albemarle Corporation generated 613.11 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 28.9%. Albemarle Corporation has the potential to record 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $0.58/share, analysts expect it to surge by 32.44% to reach $5.07/share. It started the day trading at $0.80 and traded between $0.58 and $0.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that YCBD’s 50-day SMA is 1.0500 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.3300. The stock has a high of $7.24 for the year while the low is $0.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.59%, as 1.23M ALB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.44% of cbdMD Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 873.12K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -73.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -84.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more YCBD shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.21% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -1,832 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 871,668 shares of YCBD, with a total valuation of $889,101. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more YCBD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $588,929 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of cbdMD Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.