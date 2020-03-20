2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR), The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The shares of Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $36 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ventas Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on January 22, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by Jefferies in its report released on January 17, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 68. Mizuho was of a view that VTR is Neutral in its latest report on December 20, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that VTR is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 10, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 56.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 49.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 21.86.

The shares of the company added by 17.74% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $16.38 while ending the day at $19.98. During the trading session, a total of 15.65 million shares were traded which represents a -338.25% decline from the average session volume which is 3.57 million shares. VTR had ended its last session trading at $16.97. VTR 52-week low price stands at $13.35 while its 52-week high price is $75.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.93 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.96 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -6.45%. Ventas Inc. has the potential to record 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on January 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.59/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.05% to reach $30.25/share. It started the day trading at $17.66 and traded between $15.24 and $15.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SMPL’s 50-day SMA is 22.28 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.62. The stock has a high of $31.34 for the year while the low is $14.74. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -27.50%, as 3.98M VTR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.73% of The Simply Good Foods Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 47.89, while the P/B ratio is 1.17. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.46M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.41%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.99% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SMPL shares, increasing its portfolio by 59.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 2,914,621 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,841,866 shares of SMPL, with a total valuation of $172,991,564. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more SMPL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $119,897,997 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its The Simply Good Foods Company shares by 19.33% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,569,089 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,095,018 shares of The Simply Good Foods Company which are valued at $100,794,103. In the same vein, Janus Capital Management LLC decreased its The Simply Good Foods Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 242,552 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,169,451 shares and is now valued at $91,978,089. Following these latest developments, around 11.80% of The Simply Good Foods Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.