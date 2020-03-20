2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL), Reading International Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)

The shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Wunderlich in its latest research note that was published on March 02, 2017. Wunderlich wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SunOpta Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wunderlich advised investors in its research note published on October 11, 2016, to Buy the STKL stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from DA Davidson Markets when it published its report on August 11, 2016. That day the DA Davidson set price target on the stock to $7.50. The stock was given Buy rating by DA Davidson in its report released on April 14, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6. DA Davidson was of a view that STKL is Neutral in its latest report on March 02, 2016. Scotia Howard Weil thinks that STKL is worth Sector Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.59.

The shares of the company added by 15.15% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.74 while ending the day at $1.90. During the trading session, a total of 2.07 million shares were traded which represents a -512.85% decline from the average session volume which is 337820.0 shares. STKL had ended its last session trading at $1.65. SunOpta Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.83, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 STKL 52-week low price stands at $1.30 while its 52-week high price is $4.72.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The SunOpta Inc. generated 1.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -50.0%. SunOpta Inc. has the potential to record -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Macquarie published a research note on February 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Reading International Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. B. Riley FBR Inc. also rated RDI as Reiterated on March 22, 2018, with its price target of $23.50 suggesting that RDI could surge by 73.86% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.18/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.44% to reach $14.00/share. It started the day trading at $4.19 and traded between $3.55 and $3.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RDI’s 50-day SMA is 9.07 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.28. The stock has a high of $16.35 for the year while the low is $3.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 446393.14 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.39%, as 452,598 STKL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.79% of Reading International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 66.53K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -31.97%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -64.50% over the past 90 days while it lost -71.47% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought more RDI shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.47% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchasing 5,468 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,174,138 shares of RDI, with a total valuation of $9,780,570. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more RDI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $7,131,971 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Reading International Inc. shares by 3.20% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 840,997 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 26,054 shares of Reading International Inc. which are valued at $7,005,505. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Reading International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 34,100 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 780,890 shares and is now valued at $6,504,814. Following these latest developments, around 7.60% of Reading International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.