2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY), Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

The shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on February 19, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $160 price target. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Signature Bank, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Hovde Group advised investors in its research note published on January 29, 2020, to Market Perform the SBNY stock while also putting a $161 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Hovde Group Markets when it published its report on November 20, 2019. That day the Hovde Group set price target on the stock to $140. Raymond James was of a view that SBNY is Strong Buy in its latest report on July 08, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that SBNY is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 146.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $150.39. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.67.

The shares of the company added by 15.51% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $74.37 while ending the day at $92.66. During the trading session, a total of 772792.0 shares were traded which represents a -62.04% decline from the average session volume which is 476910.0 shares. SBNY had ended its last session trading at $80.22. Signature Bank currently has a market cap of $5.49 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.32, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.69, with a beta of 1.47. SBNY 52-week low price stands at $75.85 while its 52-week high price is $148.64.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.78 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.75 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.04%. Signature Bank has the potential to record 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners published a research note on September 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $2.385 and traded between $2.07 and $2.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VFF’s 50-day SMA is 4.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.23. The stock has a high of $18.10 for the year while the low is $2.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.52 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.19%, as 4.71M SBNY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.78% of Village Farms International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.92, while the P/B ratio is 0.85. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 917.62K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.92 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.71%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -62.52% over the past 90 days while it lost -78.80% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 19.89% of Village Farms International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.