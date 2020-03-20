2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG), Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT)

The shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $30 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Scorpio Tankers Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. DNB Markets advised investors in its research note published on March 09, 2020, to Hold the STNG stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on October 17, 2019. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $37. The stock was given Overweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on May 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 34. B. Riley FBR was of a view that STNG is Buy in its latest report on March 04, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that STNG is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $38.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.42% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.41.

The shares of the company added by 16.74% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $12.35 while ending the day at $15.20. During the trading session, a total of 2.06 million shares were traded which represents a -21.45% decline from the average session volume which is 1.7 million shares. STNG had ended its last session trading at $13.02. Scorpio Tankers Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 STNG 52-week low price stands at $12.43 while its 52-week high price is $40.45.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.23 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Scorpio Tankers Inc. generated 244.48 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.92 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -34.78%. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has the potential to record 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $48.97/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.05% to reach $59.00/share. It started the day trading at $49.395 and traded between $44.51 and $45.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LNT’s 50-day SMA is 56.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 53.03. The stock has a high of $60.28 for the year while the low is $45.37. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.67%, as 3.47M STNG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.42% of Alliant Energy Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.33, while the P/B ratio is 2.08. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.84M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.54%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.42% over the past 90 days while it lost -14.96% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more LNT shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.34% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 695,243 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,356,344 shares of LNT, with a total valuation of $1,582,172,649. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more LNT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $950,651,236 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Alliant Energy Corporation shares by 5.63% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 13,065,953 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 696,570 shares of Alliant Energy Corporation which are valued at $680,997,470. In the same vein, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … increased its Alliant Energy Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 17,679 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,160,245 shares and is now valued at $216,831,969. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Alliant Energy Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.