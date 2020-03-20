2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL), Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

The shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on January 08, 2020. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PPL Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Macquarie advised investors in its research note published on October 23, 2019, to Neutral the PPL stock while also putting a $32.50 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Mizuho Markets when it published its report on June 03, 2019. That day the Mizuho set price target on the stock to $30. The stock was given Sector Perform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on March 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 33. Evercore ISI was of a view that PPL is In-line in its latest report on February 07, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that PPL is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $36.41. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 2.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 24.59.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.35% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $20.5464 while ending the day at $21.59. During the trading session, a total of 6.94 million shares were traded which represents a -20.51% decline from the average session volume which is 5.76 million shares. PPL had ended its last session trading at $22.81. PPL Corporation currently has a market cap of $18.21 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.09, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 18.19, with a beta of 0.70. PPL Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.77, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 PPL 52-week low price stands at $21.12 while its 52-week high price is $36.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.57 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The PPL Corporation generated 815.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.61 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -22.81%. PPL Corporation has the potential to record 2.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on March 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. JP Morgan also rated SBGI as Resumed on December 13, 2019, with its price target of $37 suggesting that SBGI could surge by 62.34% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.70/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.07% to reach $38.13/share. It started the day trading at $16.22 and traded between $12.41 and $14.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SBGI’s 50-day SMA is 27.07 while its 200-day SMA stands at 39.56. The stock has a high of $66.57 for the year while the low is $10.57. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.0 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.62%, as 5.83M PPL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.90% of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 28.61, while the P/B ratio is 0.88. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.94M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.65%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.78% over the past 90 days while it lost -68.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more SBGI shares, increasing its portfolio by 14.80% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 1,149,787 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,920,537 shares of SBGI, with a total valuation of $207,045,664. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more SBGI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $154,047,346 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. shares by 6.59% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,091,567 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 191,111 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. which are valued at $71,755,270. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,130,628 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,966,199 shares and is now valued at $68,845,479. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.