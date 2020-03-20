2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC), Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4261.16. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.36.

The shares of the company added by 16.33% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.9801 while ending the day at $3.49. During the trading session, a total of 649692.0 shares were traded which represents a 15.16% incline from the average session volume which is 765790.0 shares. ENIC had ended its last session trading at $3.00. Enel Chile S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.54, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 ENIC 52-week low price stands at $2.95 while its 52-week high price is $5.30.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on March 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $33. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.19/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.46% to reach $28.25/share. It started the day trading at $15.48 and traded between $12.69 and $12.99 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HCC’s 50-day SMA is 18.89 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.24. The stock has a high of $29.45 for the year while the low is $11.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.92%, as 5.68M ENIC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.18% of Warrior Met Coal Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.22, while the P/B ratio is 0.87. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.00M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.86%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.20% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.52% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more HCC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 28,713 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,688,934 shares of HCC, with a total valuation of $118,527,910. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more HCC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $105,204,827 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Warrior Met Coal Inc. shares by 48.83% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,904,626 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 952,930 shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc. which are valued at $51,469,973. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Warrior Met Coal Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 419,320 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,839,990 shares and is now valued at $50,324,623. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Warrior Met Coal Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.