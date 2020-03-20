2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD), Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

The shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on September 03, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $8 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Brookdale Senior Living Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on August 07, 2018, to Hold the BKD stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on February 27, 2018. The stock was given Hold rating by Stifel in its report released on February 23, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that BKD is Outperform in its latest report on November 08, 2017. Stifel thinks that BKD is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 07, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 14.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $7.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 38.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.82% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 21.59.

The shares of the company added by 17.24% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.60 while ending the day at $2.04. During the trading session, a total of 5.1 million shares were traded which represents a -128.61% decline from the average session volume which is 2.23 million shares. BKD had ended its last session trading at $1.74. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 6.30, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 BKD 52-week low price stands at $1.47 while its 52-week high price is $8.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.25 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Brookdale Senior Living Inc. generated 267.08 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.0%. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has the potential to record -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on December 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) is now rated as Outperform. Barclays also rated WPM as Downgrade on October 15, 2019, with its price target of $28 suggesting that WPM could surge by 34.18% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $25.67/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.52% to reach $36.07/share. It started the day trading at $27.18 and traded between $22.54 and $23.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WPM’s 50-day SMA is 29.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.32. The stock has a high of $34.00 for the year while the low is $18.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 26.72%, as 10.76M BKD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.41% of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 698.24, while the P/B ratio is 1.99. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.92M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.36% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.24% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The First Eagle Investment Management… sold more WPM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.86% during the last quarter. This move now sees The First Eagle Investment Management… selling -208,491 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,954,741 shares of WPM, with a total valuation of $682,710,119. Van Eck Associates Corp. meanwhile bought more WPM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $668,723,943 worth of shares.

Similarly, Templeton Global Advisors Ltd. decreased its Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. shares by 7.92% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 20,743,144 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,784,757 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. which are valued at $591,179,604. In the same vein, Templeton Investment Counsel LLC decreased its Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,845,440 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 13,259,747 shares and is now valued at $377,902,790. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.