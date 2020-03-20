2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A), SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

The shares of Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Needham in its latest research note that was published on February 24, 2020. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Agilent Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on January 08, 2020, to Overweight the A stock while also putting a $100 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $85. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on November 26, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 85. Stifel was of a view that A is Hold in its latest report on November 15, 2019. UBS thinks that A is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 18, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 82.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $87.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 7.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.21.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.52% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $64.17 while ending the day at $65.76. During the trading session, a total of 3.32 million shares were traded which represents a -46.42% decline from the average session volume which is 2.27 million shares. A had ended its last session trading at $68.87. Agilent Technologies Inc. currently has a market cap of $22.1 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 27.14, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.06, with a beta of 1.34. Agilent Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.51, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 A 52-week low price stands at $61.13 while its 52-week high price is $90.64.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.81 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Agilent Technologies Inc. generated 1.23 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.89 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 12.35%. Agilent Technologies Inc. has the potential to record 3.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on June 21, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $39. B. Riley FBR also rated SEAS as Upgrade on March 28, 2019, with its price target of $34 suggesting that SEAS could surge by 73.86% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.46/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.48% to reach $32.67/share. It started the day trading at $9.06 and traded between $6.75 and $8.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SEAS’s 50-day SMA is 29.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 29.65. The stock has a high of $36.96 for the year while the low is $7.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.58%, as 7.53M A shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.72% of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.54, while the P/B ratio is 3.16. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.46M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -28.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -72.78% over the past 90 days while it lost -69.14% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Hill Path Capital LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 27,205,306 shares of SEAS, with a total valuation of $740,256,376. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SEAS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $168,942,319 worth of shares.

Similarly, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau… decreased its SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. shares by 41.18% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,510,825 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,857,753 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. which are valued at $149,949,548. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 42,806 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,845,140 shares and is now valued at $77,416,259. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.