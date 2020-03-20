2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Accel Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:ACEL), Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $14.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -9.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 17.43.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.92% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $5.73 while ending the day at $6.00. During the trading session, a total of 530239.0 shares were traded which represents a -184.49% decline from the average session volume which is 186380.0 shares. ACEL had ended its last session trading at $6.97. Accel Entertainment Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.00 ACEL 52-week low price stands at $6.60 while its 52-week high price is $13.35.

The Accel Entertainment Inc. generated 125.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. Accel Entertainment Inc. has the potential to record 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on October 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $17. B. Riley FBR Inc. also rated CLDT as Reiterated on February 27, 2018, with its price target of $20 suggesting that CLDT could surge by 70.38% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.76/share, analysts expect it to surge by 26.06% to reach $16.00/share. It started the day trading at $4.89 and traded between $3.44 and $4.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CLDT’s 50-day SMA is 15.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.29. The stock has a high of $20.66 for the year while the low is $3.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.44 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.22%, as 1.47M ACEL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.20% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.12, while the P/B ratio is 0.29. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 324.86K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -40.30%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -73.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -73.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CLDT shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 281,473 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,483,706 shares of CLDT, with a total valuation of $104,322,862. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CLDT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $73,798,207 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management,… increased its Chatham Lodging Trust shares by 7.73% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,375,630 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 242,311 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust which are valued at $47,056,282. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Chatham Lodging Trust shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 221,069 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,517,035 shares and is now valued at $35,087,468. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Chatham Lodging Trust stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.