2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG), Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

The shares of 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on March 05, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $96 price target. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of 10x Genomics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2020, to Buy the TXG stock while also putting a $100 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on October 07, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $55. The stock was given Outperform rating by Cowen in its report released on October 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 55. BofA/Merrill was of a view that TXG is Buy in its latest report on October 07, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that TXG is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 24, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 70.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.26.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.17% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $51.965 while ending the day at $55.00. During the trading session, a total of 1.13 million shares were traded which represents a -165.63% decline from the average session volume which is 423800.0 shares. TXG had ended its last session trading at $58.00. 10x Genomics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.07, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.40 TXG 52-week low price stands at $45.11 while its 52-week high price is $108.36.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The 10x Genomics Inc. generated 424.17 million in revenue during the last quarter. 10x Genomics Inc. has the potential to record -0.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $205. Credit Suisse also rated AMED as Initiated on January 17, 2020, with its price target of $206 suggesting that AMED could surge by 13.95% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $162.49/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.33% to reach $214.00/share. It started the day trading at $188.76 and traded between $159.50 and $184.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMED’s 50-day SMA is 179.71 while its 200-day SMA stands at 148.23. The stock has a high of $202.76 for the year while the low is $106.65. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.02%, as 1.05M TXG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.29% of Amedisys Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 47.89, while the P/B ratio is 9.28. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 243.38K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 19.38%. Looking further, the stock has raised 13.79% over the past 90 days while it gained 38.70% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more AMED shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.66% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 56,893 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,488,421 shares of AMED, with a total valuation of $607,020,138. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more AMED shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $534,462,318 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Amedisys Inc. shares by 15.69% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,585,185 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -295,018 shares of Amedisys Inc. which are valued at $275,838,042. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Amedisys Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 83,024 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,574,622 shares and is now valued at $273,999,974. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Amedisys Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.