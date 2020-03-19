Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU), WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

The shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sohu.com Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on August 01, 2017. The Benchmark Company was of a view that SOHU is Hold in its latest report on April 18, 2017. JP Morgan thinks that SOHU is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 31, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 40.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $9.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -11.68% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 23.87.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.59% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $5.51 while ending the day at $5.67. During the trading session, a total of 917827.0 shares were traded which represents a -101.07% decline from the average session volume which is 456480.0 shares. SOHU had ended its last session trading at $6.88. Sohu.com Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.27, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 SOHU 52-week low price stands at $6.42 while its 52-week high price is $21.19.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.45 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sohu.com Limited generated 258.11 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.55 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -220.0%. Sohu.com Limited has the potential to record -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $195. Cowen also rated WEX as Initiated on January 31, 2020, with its price target of $249 suggesting that WEX could surge by 59.86% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $118.86/share, analysts expect it to down by -22.79% to reach $228.60/share. It started the day trading at $111.38 and traded between $89.48 and $91.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WEX’s 50-day SMA is 200.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 202.85. The stock has a high of $236.51 for the year while the low is $100.64. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.74%, as 1.48M SOHU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.57% of WEX Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 40.62, while the P/B ratio is 2.07. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 514.29K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -32.43%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.21% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.29% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of WEX Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.