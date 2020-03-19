Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL), Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

The shares of Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on August 13, 2019. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Seadrill Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on January 28, 2016. JP Morgan was of a view that SDRL is Underweight in its latest report on January 15, 2016. Credit Suisse thinks that SDRL is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $5.10. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 5.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -94.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.79.

The shares of the company dipped by -20.02% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.498 while ending the day at $0.51. During the trading session, a total of 896156.0 shares were traded which represents a 27.73% incline from the average session volume which is 1.24 million shares. SDRL had ended its last session trading at $0.64. SDRL 52-week low price stands at $0.49 while its 52-week high price is $10.18.

The Seadrill Limited generated 1.35 billion in revenue during the last quarter. Seadrill Limited has the potential to record -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on March 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.28/share, analysts expect it to down by -27.55% to reach $19.22/share. It started the day trading at $5.67 and traded between $2.65 and $4.55 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LADR’s 50-day SMA is 16.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.98. The stock has a high of $18.97 for the year while the low is $5.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.87%, as 1.11M SDRL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.10% of Ladder Capital Corp shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.94, while the P/B ratio is 0.33. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 835.73K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -65.84%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -73.55% over the past 90 days while it lost -73.42% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more LADR shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 5,884 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,548,930 shares of LADR, with a total valuation of $130,371,183. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more LADR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $129,268,592 worth of shares.

Similarly, UBS Securities LLC decreased its Ladder Capital Corp shares by 1.18% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,989,640 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -35,735 shares of Ladder Capital Corp which are valued at $45,592,010. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management decreased its Ladder Capital Corp shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 187,664 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,784,021 shares and is now valued at $42,456,320. Following these latest developments, around 2.10% of Ladder Capital Corp stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.