Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Luby’s Inc. (NYSE:LUB), Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $5.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 8.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 18.26.

The shares of the company added by 6.97% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.80 while ending the day at $0.92. During the trading session, a total of 1.31 million shares were traded which represents a -4086.23% decline from the average session volume which is 31270.0 shares. LUB had ended its last session trading at $0.86. Luby’s Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.52, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 LUB 52-week low price stands at $0.85 while its 52-week high price is $2.65.

The Luby’s Inc. generated 13.38 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 40.0%. Luby’s Inc. has the potential to record 0.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northcoast published a research note on October 29, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.13/share, analysts expect it to down by -19.42% to reach $35.33/share. It started the day trading at $18.37 and traded between $14.15 and $14.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CTB’s 50-day SMA is 26.07 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.39. The stock has a high of $33.35 for the year while the low is $17.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.84 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.05%, as 3.42M LUB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.86% of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.64, while the P/B ratio is 0.58. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 344.21K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.93 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -32.83%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.84% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.89% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CTB shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.39% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 99,764 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,302,599 shares of CTB, with a total valuation of $186,143,249. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more CTB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $130,201,161 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Cooper Tire & Rubber Company shares by 0.73% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,075,032 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -29,834 shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company which are valued at $103,872,566. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management decreased its Cooper Tire & Rubber Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 96,566 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,316,445 shares and is now valued at $59,046,183. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.