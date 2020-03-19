Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH), Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GLO)

The shares of Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on June 19, 2018. The Financial company has also assigned a $12 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Five Point Holdings LLC, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $8.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -12.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 22.55.

The shares of the company dipped by -16.92% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $3.6201 while ending the day at $3.83. During the trading session, a total of 1.49 million shares were traded which represents a -439.55% decline from the average session volume which is 275690.0 shares. FPH had ended its last session trading at $4.61. FPH 52-week low price stands at $4.37 while its 52-week high price is $9.40.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%. Five Point Holdings LLC has the potential to record 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

A look at its technical shows that GLO’s 50-day SMA is 9.46 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.36. The stock has a high of $10.17 for the year while the low is $6.40. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.73, while the P/B ratio is 0.53. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 173.23K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -31.88%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.38% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.25% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & S… bought more GLO shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & S… purchasing 86,619 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,699,026 shares of GLO, with a total valuation of $15,257,253. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more GLO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $10,937,164 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC (… increased its Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares by 8.97% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 974,477 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 80,239 shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund which are valued at $8,750,803. In the same vein, Advisors Asset Management, Inc. increased its Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 15,517 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 676,157 shares and is now valued at $6,071,890. Following these latest developments, around 10.47% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.