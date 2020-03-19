Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR), Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

The shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Esperion Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Northland Capital advised investors in its research note published on February 24, 2020, to Market Perform the ESPR stock while also putting a $60 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on February 14, 2020. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $82. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on September 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 45. Goldman was of a view that ESPR is Sell in its latest report on May 29, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that ESPR is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $89.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.73.

The shares of the company added by 8.53% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $28.00 while ending the day at $33.58. During the trading session, a total of 1.58 million shares were traded which represents a -91.03% decline from the average session volume which is 826710.0 shares. ESPR had ended its last session trading at $30.94. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.20 ESPR 52-week low price stands at $24.82 while its 52-week high price is $76.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$2.26 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Esperion Therapeutics Inc. generated 167.06 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$2.52 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 235.84%. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on February 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.51/share, analysts expect it to down by -19.12% to reach $24.88/share. It started the day trading at $19.355 and traded between $12.95 and $15.78 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PDCO’s 50-day SMA is 22.60 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.16. The stock has a high of $25.70 for the year while the low is $15.73. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.84%, as 13.91M ESPR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.48% of Patterson Companies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 31.06, while the P/B ratio is 1.01. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.23M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -24.46%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.28% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more PDCO shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 129,632 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,845,399 shares of PDCO, with a total valuation of $305,592,042. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more PDCO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $243,420,541 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Patterson Companies Inc. shares by 1.42% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,495,623 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 118,540 shares of Patterson Companies Inc. which are valued at $202,110,871. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Patterson Companies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 386,595 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,847,067 shares and is now valued at $115,311,724. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Patterson Companies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.