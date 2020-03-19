Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL), BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

The shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by CL King in its latest research note that was published on December 23, 2019. CL King wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from MKM Partners Markets when it published its report on September 27, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Maxim Group in its report released on July 24, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 195. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that CBRL is Market Perform in its latest report on June 05, 2019. Maxim Group thinks that CBRL is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 190.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -16.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.12% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 13.96.

The shares of the company dipped by -18.25% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $55.51 while ending the day at $56.72. During the trading session, a total of 1.36 million shares were traded which represents a -206.56% decline from the average session volume which is 442330.0 shares. CBRL had ended its last session trading at $69.38. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.58 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.21, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 20.70, with a beta of 0.67. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.73, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 CBRL 52-week low price stands at $68.00 while its 52-week high price is $177.89.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.70 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. generated 72.84 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 22.59%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. has the potential to record 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on January 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. Evercore ISI also rated BSIG as Downgrade on May 03, 2019, with its price target of $15 suggesting that BSIG could surge by 64.71% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.90/share, analysts expect it to down by -23.88% to reach $10.57/share. It started the day trading at $4.87 and traded between $3.61 and $3.73 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BSIG’s 50-day SMA is 9.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.84. The stock has a high of $14.87 for the year while the low is $4.72. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -29.47%, as 1.20M CBRL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.41% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.40, while the P/B ratio is 11.66. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 522.58K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -43.74%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -62.77% over the past 90 days while it lost -64.64% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Paulson & Co., Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 20,000,552 shares of BSIG, with a total valuation of $187,005,161. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more BSIG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $71,672,949 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. shares by 0.21% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,406,088 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 9,142 shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. which are valued at $41,196,923. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 748,257 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,329,649 shares and is now valued at $40,482,218. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.