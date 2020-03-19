Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS), Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

The shares of Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on November 27, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $5 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Chico’s FAS Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group advised investors in its research note published on August 29, 2019, to Market Perform the CHS stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on June 12, 2019. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $4. The stock was given Underperform rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on November 29, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that CHS is Sector Perform in its latest report on November 29, 2018. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that CHS is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 31, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 9.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -7.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.82% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 17.45.

The shares of the company dipped by -16.67% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.29 while ending the day at $1.50. During the trading session, a total of 2.82 million shares were traded which represents a -7.81% decline from the average session volume which is 2.62 million shares. CHS had ended its last session trading at $1.80. Chico’s FAS Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 CHS 52-week low price stands at $1.63 while its 52-week high price is $5.14.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Morgan Stanley also rated KMI as Upgrade on March 16, 2020, with its price target of $14 suggesting that KMI could surge by 53.54% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.64/share, analysts expect it to down by -21.04% to reach $21.48/share. It started the day trading at $11.87 and traded between $9.44 and $9.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KMI’s 50-day SMA is 20.00 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.33. The stock has a high of $22.58 for the year while the low is $12.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 32.36 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.28%, as 33.10M CHS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.69% of Kinder Morgan Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.37, while the P/B ratio is 0.67. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 16.39M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -35.61%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.51% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more KMI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.93% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -1,506,530 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 160,456,918 shares of KMI, with a total valuation of $3,075,959,118. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more KMI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,006,146,040 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Kinder Morgan Inc. shares by 7.65% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 95,988,967 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 6,824,036 shares of Kinder Morgan Inc. which are valued at $1,840,108,497. In the same vein, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its Kinder Morgan Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,454,717 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 39,616,548 shares and is now valued at $759,449,225. Following these latest developments, around 11.10% of Kinder Morgan Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.