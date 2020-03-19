Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE), GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSE:GGN)

The shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on March 04, 2020. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cenovus Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on October 07, 2019. Goldman was of a view that CVE is Neutral in its latest report on April 16, 2019. CIBC thinks that CVE is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -13.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -85.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 12.97.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.10% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.41 while ending the day at $1.60. During the trading session, a total of 10.65 million shares were traded which represents a -82.97% decline from the average session volume which is 5.82 million shares. CVE had ended its last session trading at $1.93. Cenovus Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.45, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 CVE 52-week low price stands at $1.85 while its 52-week high price is $10.82.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Cenovus Energy Inc. generated 140.17 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 150.0%. Cenovus Energy Inc. has the potential to record -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

A look at its technical shows that GGN’s 50-day SMA is 4.00 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.29. The stock has a high of $4.74 for the year while the low is $2.25. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.12, while the P/B ratio is 0.48. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.61M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -35.83%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.07% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Oxbow Advisors LLC bought more GGN shares, increasing its portfolio by 10.09% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Oxbow Advisors LLC purchasing 158,671 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,731,967 shares of GGN, with a total valuation of $6,165,803. Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC (… meanwhile sold more GGN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,958,988 worth of shares.

Similarly, Ashford Capital Management, Inc. increased its GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust shares by 4.96% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 925,536 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 43,729 shares of GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust which are valued at $3,294,908. In the same vein, Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. increased its GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 71,679 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 743,604 shares and is now valued at $2,647,230.