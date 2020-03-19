Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF), Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

The shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by UBS in its latest research note that was published on January 07, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $108 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Capital One Financial Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on October 25, 2019, to Outperform the COF stock while also putting a $153 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on July 08, 2019. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $98. The stock was given Buy rating by Jefferies in its report released on May 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 115. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that COF is Sector Perform in its latest report on May 03, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that COF is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 23, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 106.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $112.69. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -13.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 22.05.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.84% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $38.00 while ending the day at $44.30. During the trading session, a total of 12.15 million shares were traded which represents a -300.95% decline from the average session volume which is 3.03 million shares. COF had ended its last session trading at $53.92. Capital One Financial Corporation currently has a market cap of $22.73 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.02, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.50, with a beta of 1.35. COF 52-week low price stands at $51.31 while its 52-week high price is $107.59.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.49 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -16.47%. Capital One Financial Corporation has the potential to record 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at National Securities published a research note on February 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) is now rated as Neutral. National Securities also rated APTS as Initiated on September 16, 2019, with its price target of $18 suggesting that APTS could surge by 45.13% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.50/share, analysts expect it to down by -23.18% to reach $11.90/share. It started the day trading at $8.24 and traded between $6.52 and $6.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that APTS’s 50-day SMA is 11.36 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.52. The stock has a high of $16.93 for the year while the low is $6.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.37%, as 2.65M COF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.67% of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 559.96K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -27.52%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.79% over the past 90 days while it lost -55.03% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more APTS shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.51% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 112,197 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,582,504 shares of APTS, with a total valuation of $43,717,088. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more APTS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $31,791,945 worth of shares.

Similarly, LSV Asset Management decreased its Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. shares by 1.38% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,055,097 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -28,833 shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. which are valued at $19,605,625. In the same vein, Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 63,130 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,622,753 shares and is now valued at $15,481,064. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.