Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW), Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

The shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wolfe Research in its latest research note that was published on February 07, 2020. Wolfe Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on October 31, 2019, to Outperform the AAWW stock while also putting a $37 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on October 25, 2019. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $39. Susquehanna was of a view that AAWW is Neutral in its latest report on September 17, 2019. Cowen thinks that AAWW is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 02, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 50.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 31.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.31.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.22% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $16.415 while ending the day at $19.61. During the trading session, a total of 1.39 million shares were traded which represents a -125.14% decline from the average session volume which is 618160.0 shares. AAWW had ended its last session trading at $23.69. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.33, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 AAWW 52-week low price stands at $14.97 while its 52-week high price is $51.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $3.80 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. generated 113.43 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 74.21%. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on February 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $127. Scotiabank also rated CVX as Upgrade on January 23, 2020, with its price target of $137 suggesting that CVX could surge by 54.81% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $70.69/share, analysts expect it to down by -22.12% to reach $121.81/share. It started the day trading at $66.23 and traded between $54.5701 and $55.05 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CVX’s 50-day SMA is 103.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 115.80. The stock has a high of $127.34 for the year while the low is $65.49. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 21.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -21.25%, as 16.67M AAWW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.89% of Chevron Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 37.12, while the P/B ratio is 0.71. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.84M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -33.70%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.88% over the past 90 days while it lost -55.57% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CVX shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.34% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 535,137 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 156,539,345 shares of CVX, with a total valuation of $14,611,382,462. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more CVX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $10,653,924,207 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Chevron Corporation shares by 1.61% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 91,196,156 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,494,138 shares of Chevron Corporation which are valued at $8,512,249,201. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Chevron Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 151,830 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 37,555,537 shares and is now valued at $3,505,433,824. Following these latest developments, around 0.05% of Chevron Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.