Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC), Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

The shares of Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Sandler O’Neill in its latest research note that was published on December 23, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $17.50 price target. Sandler O’Neill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ready Capital Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Compass Point advised investors in its research note published on November 08, 2019, to Neutral the RC stock while also putting a $16.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Ladenburg Thalmann Markets when it published its report on November 09, 2018.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -20.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 10.36.

The shares of the company dipped by -20.38% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $5.26 while ending the day at $5.86. During the trading session, a total of 1.0 million shares were traded which represents a -101.41% decline from the average session volume which is 498800.0 shares. RC had ended its last session trading at $7.36. Ready Capital Corporation currently has a market cap of $342.87 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.48, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.24, with a beta of 0.90. RC 52-week low price stands at $7.36 while its 52-week high price is $16.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.43 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.40 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 20.93%. Ready Capital Corporation has the potential to record 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on January 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. Morgan Stanley also rated UE as Downgrade on December 17, 2019, with its price target of $18 suggesting that UE could surge by 60.42% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.93/share, analysts expect it to down by -29.51% to reach $21.25/share. It started the day trading at $11.33 and traded between $8.33 and $8.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UE’s 50-day SMA is 17.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.53. The stock has a high of $21.74 for the year while the low is $11.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.18 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.92%, as 3.15M RC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.74% of Urban Edge Properties shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.40, while the P/B ratio is 1.05. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 999.36K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -43.75%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.88% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more UE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -79,813 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,265,483 shares of UE, with a total valuation of $279,700,825. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more UE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $230,114,876 worth of shares.

Similarly, Cohen & Steers Capital Management… decreased its Urban Edge Properties shares by 24.06% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,147,738 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,849,759 shares of Urban Edge Properties which are valued at $196,793,356. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Urban Edge Properties shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 446,994 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,038,499 shares and is now valued at $97,823,684. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Urban Edge Properties stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.