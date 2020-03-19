Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I), The Ensign Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The shares of Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on February 10, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Intelsat S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on February 03, 2020. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Outperform rating by Raymond James in its report released on November 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. JP Morgan was of a view that I is Neutral in its latest report on November 19, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that I is worth In-line rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -10.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -94.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.45.

The shares of the company dipped by -27.03% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.51 while ending the day at $1.62. During the trading session, a total of 7.2 million shares were traded which represents a 28.91% incline from the average session volume which is 10.13 million shares. I had ended its last session trading at $2.22. I 52-week low price stands at $1.80 while its 52-week high price is $27.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.81 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Intelsat S.A. generated 830.86 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -7.41%. Intelsat S.A. has the potential to record -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on October 31, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The Ensign Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $51. Even though the stock has been trading at $27.85/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.49% to reach $57.00/share. It started the day trading at $29.57 and traded between $25.05 and $29.10 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ENSG’s 50-day SMA is 45.28 while its 200-day SMA stands at 47.73. The stock has a high of $58.92 for the year while the low is $24.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.96%, as 1.09M I shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.16% of The Ensign Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.78, while the P/B ratio is 2.38. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 346.93K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.17%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.62% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more ENSG shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 171,923 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,250,215 shares of ENSG, with a total valuation of $322,634,568. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more ENSG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $262,420,639 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. increased its The Ensign Group Inc. shares by 17.02% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,760,476 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 692,535 shares of The Ensign Group Inc. which are valued at $211,841,182. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its The Ensign Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 93,209 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,638,736 shares and is now valued at $117,423,752. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of The Ensign Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.