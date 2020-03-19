Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE:HIW), Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:BW)

The shares of Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 04, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $55 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Highwoods Properties Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from CapitalOne Markets when it published its report on January 22, 2019. BofA/Merrill was of a view that HIW is Neutral in its latest report on November 30, 2018. Stifel thinks that HIW is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 01, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 53.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $52.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -7.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.83.

The shares of the company dipped by -22.58% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $27.50 while ending the day at $28.12. During the trading session, a total of 1.5 million shares were traded which represents a -94.85% decline from the average session volume which is 768660.0 shares. HIW had ended its last session trading at $36.32. Highwoods Properties Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.22 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 22.26, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.78, with a beta of 0.96. HIW 52-week low price stands at $30.43 while its 52-week high price is $52.76.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.91 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.88 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 20.88%. Highwoods Properties Inc. has the potential to record 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Mkts published a research note on March 01, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:BW) is now rated as Sector Weight. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.33/share, analysts expect it to down by -39.10% to reach $3.80/share. It started the day trading at $1.30 and traded between $0.77 and $0.81 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BW’s 50-day SMA is 4.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.92. The stock has a high of $5.50 for the year while the low is $1.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 919133.95 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.92%, as 955,164 HIW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.16% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 174.99K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -57.81%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -72.82% over the past 90 days while it lost -84.94% over the last six months.

This move now sees The B. Riley Capital Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,911,608 shares of BW, with a total valuation of $28,683,173. VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC meanwhile sold more BW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,550,747 worth of shares.

Similarly, SCW Capital Management LP decreased its Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,646,211 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. which are valued at $6,831,776. In the same vein, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… decreased its Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 15,536 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,467,547 shares and is now valued at $6,090,320. Following these latest developments, around 0.84% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.