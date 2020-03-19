Ride Out The Next Market Storm With FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI), WillScot Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC)

The shares of FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of FTS International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on March 10, 2020. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $1. Stifel was of a view that FTSI is Buy in its latest report on February 14, 2020. Scotiabank thinks that FTSI is worth Sector Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $1.34. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -7.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -98.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.50.

The shares of the company dipped by -28.04% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.19 while ending the day at $0.19. During the trading session, a total of 548702.0 shares were traded which represents a 51.01% incline from the average session volume which is 1.12 million shares. FTSI had ended its last session trading at $0.27. FTS International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 12.12, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.60 FTSI 52-week low price stands at $0.21 while its 52-week high price is $12.37.

The FTS International Inc. generated 223.0 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on June 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that WillScot Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $19. BofA/Merrill also rated WSC as Initiated on April 02, 2019, with its price target of $13.50 suggesting that WSC could surge by 62.74% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.41/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.05% to reach $21.20/share. It started the day trading at $8.89 and traded between $7.56 and $7.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WSC’s 50-day SMA is 17.29 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.14. The stock has a high of $19.79 for the year while the low is $8.93. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.44 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.20%, as 6.17M FTSI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.63% of WillScot Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 747.72K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -32.65%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.52% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The JPMorgan Investment Management, I… bought more WSC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The JPMorgan Investment Management, I… purchasing 35,111 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,274,468 shares of WSC, with a total valuation of $127,594,169. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more WSC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $88,055,588 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its WillScot Corporation shares by 6.98% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,435,600 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 224,165 shares of WillScot Corporation which are valued at $60,260,424. In the same vein, Wells Capital Management, Inc. increased its WillScot Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 187,288 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,039,680 shares and is now valued at $53,315,987. Following these latest developments, around 47.35% of WillScot Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.