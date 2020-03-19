Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY), Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 0.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 14.37.

The shares of the company dipped by -24.23% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.47 while ending the day at $1.47. During the trading session, a total of 5.88 million shares were traded which represents a -83.62% decline from the average session volume which is 3.2 million shares. CLNY had ended its last session trading at $1.94. CLNY 52-week low price stands at $1.47 while its 52-week high price is $6.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Colony Capital Inc. has the potential to record 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $1.20 and traded between $0.58 and $0.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PHUN’s 50-day SMA is 0.9800 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.6300. The stock has a high of $53.77 for the year while the low is $0.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.76 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.18%, as 1.65M CLNY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.28% of Phunware Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 530.47K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.02%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.90% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.29% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Khazanah Nasional Bhd. (Investmen… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,205,886 shares of PHUN, with a total valuation of $2,250,004. Turtle Creek Management LLC meanwhile bought more PHUN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,581,232 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Phunware Inc. shares by 69.55% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,296,489 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 531,835 shares of Phunware Inc. which are valued at $1,322,419. In the same vein, Firsthand Capital Management, Inc… increased its Phunware Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 10,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 682,913 shares and is now valued at $696,571. Following these latest developments, around 4.30% of Phunware Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.