Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH), Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

The shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on November 28, 2016. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on October 23, 2015. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $12. The stock was given Sector Perform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on September 11, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13. Sandler O’Neill was of a view that BPFH is Hold in its latest report on April 16, 2015. FBR Capital thinks that BPFH is worth Mkt Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 17, 2012 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 9.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -1.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.41.

The shares of the company dipped by -21.84% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $6.63 while ending the day at $6.73. During the trading session, a total of 781751.0 shares were traded which represents a -61.4% decline from the average session volume which is 484360.0 shares. BPFH had ended its last session trading at $8.61. Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $608.93 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.96, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.68, with a beta of 1.12. BPFH 52-week low price stands at $6.86 while its 52-week high price is $13.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.25 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -8.0%. Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 0.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Susquehanna published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Susquehanna also rated RLGY as Downgrade on November 11, 2019, with its price target of $6 suggesting that RLGY could surge by 78.36% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.54/share, analysts expect it to down by -35.31% to reach $10.58/share. It started the day trading at $3.30 and traded between $2.09 and $2.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RLGY’s 50-day SMA is 9.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.05. The stock has a high of $13.88 for the year while the low is $3.37. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 30.19 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.02%, as 25.96M BPFH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 23.02% of Realogy Holdings Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.59M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -61.71%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -79.09% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.10% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more RLGY shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.90% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 162,360 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,217,621 shares of RLGY, with a total valuation of $168,877,347. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more RLGY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $159,711,671 worth of shares.

Similarly, Southeastern Asset Management, In… decreased its Realogy Holdings Corp. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 16,576,933 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. which are valued at $153,668,169. In the same vein, EdgePoint Investment Group, Inc. decreased its Realogy Holdings Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 226,819 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 14,696,104 shares and is now valued at $136,232,884. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Realogy Holdings Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.