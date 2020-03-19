Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT), Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

The shares of Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by William Blair in its latest research note that was published on February 10, 2020. William Blair wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Viasat Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on August 09, 2019. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $88. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on June 03, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 105. Raymond James was of a view that VSAT is Mkt Perform in its latest report on May 30, 2019. Needham thinks that VSAT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 24, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 100.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $90.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -20.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 15.27.

The shares of the company dipped by -24.89% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $25.71 while ending the day at $29.81. During the trading session, a total of 1.63 million shares were traded which represents a -246.0% decline from the average session volume which is 470340.0 shares. VSAT had ended its last session trading at $39.69. Viasat Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.78, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 VSAT 52-week low price stands at $37.69 while its 52-week high price is $97.31.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Viasat Inc. generated 47.78 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 60.0%. Viasat Inc. has the potential to record -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on March 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $105. Needham also rated AKAM as Reiterated on February 12, 2020, with its price target of $112 suggesting that AKAM could surge by 9.46% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $88.43/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.80% to reach $107.25/share. It started the day trading at $97.645 and traded between $82.47 and $97.10 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AKAM’s 50-day SMA is 93.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 87.94. The stock has a high of $103.34 for the year while the low is $67.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.97%, as 6.31M VSAT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.01% of Akamai Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 33.43, while the P/B ratio is 4.29. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.54M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.58%. Looking further, the stock has raised 13.57% over the past 90 days while it gained 6.49% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more AKAM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.32% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -229,826 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,135,807 shares of AKAM, with a total valuation of $1,482,418,664. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more AKAM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $718,090,789 worth of shares.

Similarly, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its Akamai Technologies Inc. shares by 2.49% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,146,978 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 197,965 shares of Akamai Technologies Inc. which are valued at $704,795,067. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Akamai Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 108,254 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,225,652 shares and is now valued at $625,091,155. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Akamai Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.