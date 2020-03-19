Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR), Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

The shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on February 04, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $30 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Red Rock Resorts Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Peer Perform rating from Wolfe Research Markets when it published its report on June 14, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on June 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 29. Macquarie was of a view that RRR is Outperform in its latest report on May 21, 2019. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that RRR is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 26.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -26.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -86.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 13.69.

The shares of the company dipped by -34.72% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.7601 while ending the day at $3.76. During the trading session, a total of 6.77 million shares were traded which represents a -733.6% decline from the average session volume which is 812050.0 shares. RRR had ended its last session trading at $5.76. Red Rock Resorts Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 6.06, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 RRR 52-week low price stands at $5.13 while its 52-week high price is $28.62.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.18 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Red Rock Resorts Inc. generated 132.91 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 11.11%. Red Rock Resorts Inc. has the potential to record 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Rosenblatt published a research note on January 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $217. JP Morgan also rated ROK as Downgrade on December 23, 2019, with its price target of $150 suggesting that ROK could surge by 35.27% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $155.16/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.14% to reach $198.61/share. It started the day trading at $144.01 and traded between $116.98 and $128.56 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ROK’s 50-day SMA is 191.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 175.99. The stock has a high of $209.60 for the year while the low is $143.91. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.86 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.84%, as 2.10M RRR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.82% of Rockwell Automation Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.45, while the P/B ratio is 20.74. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 978.85K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.19%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.11% over the past 90 days while it lost -21.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more ROK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -74,622 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,638,346 shares of ROK, with a total valuation of $1,952,136,491. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more ROK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,191,862,778 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Rockwell Automation Inc. shares by 0.16% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,921,470 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 7,886 shares of Rockwell Automation Inc. which are valued at $903,089,745. In the same vein, UBS Financial Services, Inc. increased its Rockwell Automation Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 129,877 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,114,476 shares and is now valued at $755,006,346. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Rockwell Automation Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.