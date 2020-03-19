Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC), The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

The shares of Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Imperial Capital in its latest research note that was published on May 13, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $67 price target. Imperial Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Penn Virginia Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Imperial Capital advised investors in its research note published on April 29, 2019, to Outperform the PVAC stock while also putting a $70 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Northland Capital Markets when it published its report on March 22, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Ladenburg Thalmann in its report released on July 06, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 110. Ladenburg Thalmann was of a view that PVAC is Buy in its latest report on June 12, 2018.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -45.68% from its 52-Week high price while it is -98.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 15.64.

The shares of the company dipped by -48.64% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.99 while ending the day at $1.13. During the trading session, a total of 916258.0 shares were traded which represents a -216.1% decline from the average session volume which is 289860.0 shares. PVAC had ended its last session trading at $2.20. Penn Virginia Corporation currently has a market cap of $21.27 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 0.24, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.02, with a beta of 2.45. Penn Virginia Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.07, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 PVAC 52-week low price stands at $2.08 while its 52-week high price is $57.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.75 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Penn Virginia Corporation generated 7.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.97 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 18.18%. Penn Virginia Corporation has the potential to record 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on March 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $210. Credit Suisse also rated BA as Reiterated on February 12, 2020, with its price target of $367 suggesting that BA could surge by 68.38% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $124.14/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.92% to reach $322.22/share. It started the day trading at $107.85 and traded between $89.00 and $101.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BA’s 50-day SMA is 294.86 while its 200-day SMA stands at 340.55. The stock has a high of $398.66 for the year while the low is $101.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.04 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.06%, as 8.13M PVAC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.44% of The Boeing Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 10.64M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -46.11%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -68.84% over the past 90 days while it lost -73.48% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more BA shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 59,393 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 39,894,932 shares of BA, with a total valuation of $10,975,494,743. Newport Trust Co. meanwhile bought more BA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,449,559,072 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its The Boeing Company shares by 24.36% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 29,951,097 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -9,646,478 shares of The Boeing Company which are valued at $8,239,846,296. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its The Boeing Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,799,008 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 26,557,559 shares and is now valued at $7,306,250,056. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of The Boeing Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.