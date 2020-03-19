Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL), Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

The shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Buckingham Research Markets when it published its report on August 13, 2019. Morgan Stanley was of a view that GOL is Overweight in its latest report on June 10, 2019. HSBC Securities thinks that GOL is worth Hold rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -23.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -90.81% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 13.18.

The shares of the company dipped by -32.28% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.99 while ending the day at $2.14. During the trading session, a total of 2.75 million shares were traded which represents a -103.34% decline from the average session volume which is 1.35 million shares. GOL had ended its last session trading at $3.16. GOL 52-week low price stands at $2.81 while its 52-week high price is $23.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.43 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. generated 453.07 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 79.07%. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. has the potential to record 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on May 30, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) is now rated as Buy. Goldman also rated SF as Upgrade on May 09, 2019, with its price target of $70 suggesting that SF could surge by 46.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $39.63/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.83% to reach $61.80/share. It started the day trading at $38.02 and traded between $31.13 and $32.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SF’s 50-day SMA is 59.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 58.03. The stock has a high of $69.10 for the year while the low is $35.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.65%, as 1.32M GOL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.97% of Stifel Financial Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.00, while the P/B ratio is 0.70. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 552.73K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.31%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.42% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SF shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.81% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 210,966 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,714,087 shares of SF, with a total valuation of $419,954,896. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more SF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $329,705,897 worth of shares.

Similarly, Macquarie Investment Management B… increased its Stifel Financial Corp. shares by 2.72% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,454,818 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 91,604 shares of Stifel Financial Corp. which are valued at $188,080,292. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Stifel Financial Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 121,215 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,945,984 shares and is now valued at $160,379,369. Following these latest developments, around 3.60% of Stifel Financial Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.