Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS), Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

The shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on November 14, 2019. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on May 14, 2018. Janney was of a view that SBS is Neutral in its latest report on March 12, 2018. JP Morgan thinks that SBS is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -14.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.81% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.21.

The shares of the company dipped by -25.08% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $5.7903 while ending the day at $6.96. During the trading session, a total of 1.55 million shares were traded which represents a -9.84% decline from the average session volume which is 1.41 million shares. SBS had ended its last session trading at $9.29. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP currently has a market cap of $5.79 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.00, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.56, with a beta of 0.90. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.63, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 SBS 52-week low price stands at $8.18 while its 52-week high price is $15.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.45 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP generated 670.35 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -28.89%.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on February 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $36. Goldman also rated ALLK as Resumed on February 04, 2020, with its price target of $94 suggesting that ALLK could surge by 34.4% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $49.27/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.12% to reach $81.20/share. It started the day trading at $54.10 and traded between $44.905 and $53.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ALLK’s 50-day SMA is 69.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 72.06. The stock has a high of $139.99 for the year while the low is $30.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.57%, as 7.99M SBS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.41% of Allakos Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 415.03K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 19.25 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.63%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -57.50% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more ALLK shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.47% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 327,352 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,386,845 shares of ALLK, with a total valuation of $335,762,049. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more ALLK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $317,757,093 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Allakos Inc. shares by 17.38% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,001,310 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 592,503 shares of Allakos Inc. which are valued at $249,401,652. In the same vein, Redmile Group LLC increased its Allakos Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 43,602 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,033,526 shares and is now valued at $189,079,676. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Allakos Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.