Mixed Analyst Attention: Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS), Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO)

The shares of Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on February 21, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $63 price target. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Zscaler Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on December 04, 2019. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $58. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on November 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 68. DA Davidson was of a view that ZS is Buy in its latest report on November 19, 2019. Goldman thinks that ZS is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 12, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 45.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.34% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.05.

The shares of the company added by 7.06% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $44.00 while ending the day at $50.17. During the trading session, a total of 4.35 million shares were traded which represents a -80.53% decline from the average session volume which is 2.41 million shares. ZS had ended its last session trading at $46.86. Zscaler Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 ZS 52-week low price stands at $35.00 while its 52-week high price is $89.54.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Zscaler Inc. generated 76.53 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. Zscaler Inc. has the potential to record -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.65/share, analysts expect it to down by -19.40% to reach $1.98/share. It started the day trading at $6.79 and traded between $5.26 and $5.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EGO’s 50-day SMA is 7.74 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.59. The stock has a high of $11.29 for the year while the low is $3.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -53.73%, as 2.44M ZS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.48% of Eldorado Gold Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.48, while the P/B ratio is 0.25. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.69M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -29.10%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.45% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.11% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Eldorado Gold Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.