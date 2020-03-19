Mixed Analyst Attention: Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA), Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

The shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Nomura in its latest research note that was published on March 06, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $230 price target. Nomura wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ulta Beauty Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on February 03, 2020. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $307. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that ULTA is Outperform in its latest report on December 06, 2019. Deutsche Bank thinks that ULTA is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -9.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 14.67.

The shares of the company dipped by -16.87% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $124.05 while ending the day at $128.52. During the trading session, a total of 2.36 million shares were traded which represents a -118.73% decline from the average session volume which is 1.08 million shares. ULTA had ended its last session trading at $154.60. Ulta Beauty Inc. currently has a market cap of $8.19 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.82, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.44, with a beta of 1.19. Ulta Beauty Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 ULTA 52-week low price stands at $141.27 while its 52-week high price is $368.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $3.83 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ulta Beauty Inc. generated 392.32 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 19.58%. Ulta Beauty Inc. has the potential to record 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on December 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) is now rated as Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $88.63/share, analysts expect it to down by -21.43% to reach $118.88/share. It started the day trading at $88.825 and traded between $68.18 and $69.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RGLD’s 50-day SMA is 105.35 while its 200-day SMA stands at 114.15. The stock has a high of $138.78 for the year while the low is $59.78. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.79%, as 2.39M ULTA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.66% of Royal Gold Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 27.35, while the P/B ratio is 2.06. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 712.30K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.88%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more RGLD shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.13% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 10,284 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,038,238 shares of RGLD, with a total valuation of $775,448,820. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more RGLD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $687,666,522 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Royal Gold Inc. shares by 0.71% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,555,333 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 38,900 shares of Royal Gold Inc. which are valued at $535,922,975. In the same vein, Van Eck Associates Corp. increased its Royal Gold Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 31,054 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,316,528 shares and is now valued at $416,415,456. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Royal Gold Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.