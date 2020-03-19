Mixed Analyst Attention: Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB), ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG)

The shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $100 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Silicon Laboratories Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on March 05, 2020, to Buy the SLAB stock while also putting a $115 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on January 30, 2020. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $125. The Benchmark Company was of a view that SLAB is Buy in its latest report on July 23, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that SLAB is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 125.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $106.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -0.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.82.

The shares of the company dipped by -16.51% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $65.09 while ending the day at $68.75. During the trading session, a total of 861137.0 shares were traded which represents a -123.61% decline from the average session volume which is 385100.0 shares. SLAB had ended its last session trading at $82.35. Silicon Laboratories Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.64 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 162.53, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 17.02, with a beta of 1.44. Silicon Laboratories Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.33, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.30 SLAB 52-week low price stands at $69.40 while its 52-week high price is $122.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.55 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Silicon Laboratories Inc. generated 227.15 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.72 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 34.55%. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has the potential to record 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on March 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is now rated as Hold. B. Riley FBR also rated ZAGG as Reiterated on November 07, 2018, with its price target of $15 suggesting that ZAGG could surge by 66.4% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.64/share, analysts expect it to down by -20.45% to reach $6.25/share. It started the day trading at $2.57 and traded between $2.06 and $2.10 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZAGG’s 50-day SMA is 7.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.98. The stock has a high of $10.00 for the year while the low is $2.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.93%, as 5.02M SLAB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 19.90% of ZAGG Inc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.80, while the P/B ratio is 0.38. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 598.17K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -60.60%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -72.90% over the past 90 days while it lost -67.89% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The RBC Global Asset Management (US),… sold more ZAGG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The RBC Global Asset Management (US),… selling -25,407 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,204,495 shares of ZAGG, with a total valuation of $14,814,206. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile bought more ZAGG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $14,047,884 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of ZAGG Inc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.