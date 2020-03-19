Mixed Analyst Attention: Primo Water Corporation (NYSE:PRMW), Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)

The shares of Primo Water Corporation (NYSE:PRMW) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on January 14, 2020. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Primo Water Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Lake Street advised investors in its research note published on November 06, 2019, to Hold the PRMW stock while also putting a $14 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on September 06, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $18. The stock was given Outperform rating by Imperial Capital in its report released on June 18, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. Imperial Capital was of a view that PRMW is Outperform in its latest report on March 08, 2019. BMO Capital Markets thinks that PRMW is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 16, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 17.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -15.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 21.26.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.97% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $6.33 while ending the day at $7.03. During the trading session, a total of 4.21 million shares were traded which represents a -115.82% decline from the average session volume which is 1.95 million shares. PRMW had ended its last session trading at $8.57. Primo Water Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.17, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 PRMW 52-week low price stands at $8.28 while its 52-week high price is $16.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Primo Water Corporation generated 205.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 380.0%. Primo Water Corporation has the potential to record 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on February 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. BTIG Research also rated CERS as Upgrade on November 13, 2019, with its price target of $7 suggesting that CERS could surge by 64.13% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.75/share, analysts expect it to down by -23.47% to reach $8.00/share. It started the day trading at $3.535 and traded between $2.71 and $2.87 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CERS’s 50-day SMA is 4.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.78. The stock has a high of $6.64 for the year while the low is $3.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.66%, as 8.88M PRMW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.58% of Cerus Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.82M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.88 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -39.71%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.53% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.64% over the last six months.

This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,300,000 shares of CERS, with a total valuation of $58,082,000.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Cerus Corporation shares by 2.84% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,665,854 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 294,279 shares of Cerus Corporation which are valued at $54,822,490. In the same vein, Nikko Asset Management Americas, … increased its Cerus Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,220,778 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,765,054 shares and is now valued at $50,192,378. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of Cerus Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.