Mixed Analyst Attention: Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL), Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

The shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by National Securities in its latest research note that was published on March 06, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $5.75 price target. National Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on January 15, 2020, to Overweight the OCSL stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on October 10, 2019. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $6.50. National Securities was of a view that OCSL is Buy in its latest report on February 08, 2019. Keefe Bruyette thinks that OCSL is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -18.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 16.00.

The shares of the company dipped by -25.97% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.85 while ending the day at $2.85. During the trading session, a total of 3.8 million shares were traded which represents a -390.06% decline from the average session volume which is 775620.0 shares. OCSL had ended its last session trading at $3.85. OCSL 52-week low price stands at $3.50 while its 52-week high price is $5.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation generated 21.53 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -30.0%. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation has the potential to record 0.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on February 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $184. Piper Sandler also rated VEEV as Initiated on February 14, 2020, with its price target of $188 suggesting that VEEV could surge by 20.69% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $132.94/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.71% to reach $177.18/share. It started the day trading at $140.86 and traded between $123.01 and $140.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VEEV’s 50-day SMA is 147.18 while its 200-day SMA stands at 152.80. The stock has a high of $176.90 for the year while the low is $118.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.86 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.04%, as 2.49M OCSL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.89% of Veeva Systems Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 70.62, while the P/B ratio is 13.36. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.53M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.67%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -4.84% over the past 90 days while it lost -5.51% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more VEEV shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.75% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 218,310 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,694,458 shares of VEEV, with a total valuation of $1,802,232,202. Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… meanwhile bought more VEEV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,290,685,898 worth of shares.

Similarly, Artisan Partners LP increased its Veeva Systems Inc. shares by 37.93% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,791,471 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,592,568 shares of Veeva Systems Inc. which are valued at $822,215,138. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Veeva Systems Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 671,571 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,661,189 shares and is now valued at $803,719,002. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Veeva Systems Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.