Mixed Analyst Attention: Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR), CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

The shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on December 18, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $15 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Compass Point advised investors in its research note published on September 06, 2019, to Buy the MNR stock while also putting a $16.50 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on March 29, 2019. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $14. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on March 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14. B. Riley FBR was of a view that MNR is Buy in its latest report on October 09, 2018. Boenning & Scattergood thinks that MNR is worth Outperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -8.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.71.

The shares of the company dipped by -18.48% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $9.02 while ending the day at $9.44. During the trading session, a total of 1.01 million shares were traded which represents a -84.12% decline from the average session volume which is 549260.0 shares. MNR had ended its last session trading at $11.58. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation currently has a market cap of $989.31 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 19.07, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.72, with a beta of 0.73. MNR 52-week low price stands at $10.30 while its 52-week high price is $15.53.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.21 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation has the potential to record 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on January 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.00/share, analysts expect it to down by -24.35% to reach $53.10/share. It started the day trading at $18.53 and traded between $14.43 and $15.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CIT’s 50-day SMA is 41.10 while its 200-day SMA stands at 44.96. The stock has a high of $54.02 for the year while the low is $17.89. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.01%, as 4.60M MNR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.96% of CIT Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.87, while the P/B ratio is 0.25. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.63M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -36.11%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -67.40% over the past 90 days while it lost -67.40% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CIT shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 65,544 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,405,905 shares of CIT, with a total valuation of $373,508,488. First Pacific Advisors LP meanwhile sold more CIT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $339,998,688 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its CIT Group Inc. shares by 40.64% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,530,095 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,175,834 shares of CIT Group Inc. which are valued at $299,020,072. In the same vein, Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC increased its CIT Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 215,579 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,193,540 shares and is now valued at $245,945,473. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of CIT Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.