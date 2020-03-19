Mixed Analyst Attention: Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC), Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

The shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Keefe Bruyette in its latest research note that was published on January 27, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $39 price target. Keefe Bruyette wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Moelis & Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Keefe Bruyette advised investors in its research note published on July 31, 2019, to Mkt Perform the MC stock while also putting a $39 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on April 11, 2019. Sandler O’Neill was of a view that MC is Buy in its latest report on December 07, 2018. Goldman thinks that MC is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -1.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.92.

The shares of the company dipped by -16.65% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $22.11 while ending the day at $23.83. During the trading session, a total of 1.36 million shares were traded which represents a -90.29% decline from the average session volume which is 713670.0 shares. MC had ended its last session trading at $28.59. MC 52-week low price stands at $24.25 while its 52-week high price is $42.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.38 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.76 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 28.95%. Moelis & Company has the potential to record 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on October 21, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.06/share, analysts expect it to down by -20.94% to reach $9.80/share. It started the day trading at $4.06 and traded between $3.12 and $3.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ARCO’s 50-day SMA is 7.00 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.23. The stock has a high of $8.45 for the year while the low is $3.88. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.93 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.11%, as 1.00M MC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.87% of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 38.21, while the P/B ratio is 1.75. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 600.36K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -30.37%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -59.72% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The TIAA-CREF Investment Management L… bought more ARCO shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.78% during the last quarter. This move now sees The TIAA-CREF Investment Management L… purchasing 319,050 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,814,337 shares of ARCO, with a total valuation of $76,084,330. Teachers Advisors LLC meanwhile sold more ARCO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $56,172,288 worth of shares.

Similarly, Cascade Investment LLC decreased its Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,580,900 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. which are valued at $55,260,996. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 888,756 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,609,785 shares and is now valued at $42,567,015. Following these latest developments, around 4.30% of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.