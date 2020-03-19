Mixed Analyst Attention: Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT), Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

The shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $4.25 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Cowen in its report released on February 07, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. Scotiabank was of a view that LBRT is Sector Outperform in its latest report on January 06, 2020. Citigroup thinks that LBRT is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $7.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -7.34% from its 52-Week high price while it is -86.42% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 15.28.

The shares of the company dipped by -20.27% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.31 while ending the day at $2.40. During the trading session, a total of 964674.0 shares were traded which represents a -6.0% decline from the average session volume which is 910110.0 shares. LBRT had ended its last session trading at $3.01. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.28, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 LBRT 52-week low price stands at $2.59 while its 52-week high price is $17.67.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.15 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. generated 112.69 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 280.0%. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has the potential to record -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on March 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $18.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.80/share, analysts expect it to down by -28.98% to reach $19.11/share. It started the day trading at $11.72 and traded between $8.06 and $8.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KRG’s 50-day SMA is 16.97 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.68. The stock has a high of $19.77 for the year while the low is $10.45. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.08%, as 3.46M LBRT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.15% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 772.87K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -43.87%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.80% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more KRG shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.53% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 451,610 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,250,341 shares of KRG, with a total valuation of $213,993,007. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more KRG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $208,058,060 worth of shares.

Similarly, Macquarie Investment Management B… increased its Kite Realty Group Trust shares by 34.66% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,489,298 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,155,376 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust which are valued at $72,502,163. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Kite Realty Group Trust shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 274,627 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,298,786 shares and is now valued at $69,425,394. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Kite Realty Group Trust stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.